Laid off from your tech job? These networks can help

Last year, Chris Brownridge made the tough decision to shut down his startup , which meant letting go of about 20 employees. “It was a really, really difficult process to go through,” he says. “Having worked closely with them for three years, I tried my hardest to figure out how to look after them.”

Brownridge found that there were few resources available, particularly when it came to mental health or coaching services. Outplacement companies had steep rates and weren’t necessarily a fit for people in the tech industry. “In the end, I did exactly what every company is doing right now,” he says. “I created a spreadsheet, put them all on there, and passed it around my network.”

In November, he started piecing together the centralized support community that he wished existed—a rather prescient undertaking. As the coronavirus swept the country, he teamed up with an investor to revamp the platform, which yielded the current iteration of Silver Lining, a job board and network for laid-off tech workers that offers free guidance and career resources. “It’s obviously going to be challenging for people to find work until this passes because the amount of jobs available has shrunk significantly, and the talent available has grown enormously,” he says.

The economic fallout from the coronavirus has crushed nascent startups that have seen their customer base and revenue shrink and have little funding to fall back on. According to Layoffs.fyi, which compiles data from public reports, more than 430 startups have laid off upward of 55,700 employees. (That number is likely even higher given the tracker only accounts for layoffs that have been reported.) Even the more established tech companies—those worth tens of billions of dollars—have seen their fortunes turn abruptly. Just a few months ago, Airbnb was gearing up for one of the year’s biggest IPOs. Now the startup has laid off 25% of its staff, slashing 1,900 jobs. And Uber just announced another round of layoffs, bringing its total losses to 6,700 jobs this month alone.

Some companies are, of course, still hiring. Tech giants like Amazon and Netflix have flourished as demand has surged for delivery services and streaming platforms. Some startups have seen an uptick in customers who have turned to their products while stuck at home, ordering Peloton bikes and relying on Zoom for social calls and work meetings alike. Many VCs are trying to pair laid-off tech workers with companies in their portfolio, while others are sharing spreadsheets with the names of people who have lost their jobs—a practice that predates the coronavirus pandemic. Recruiting and networking platforms like Drafted and Upstream are now catering to workers impacted by ongoing layoffs.

“The way we think about it is that in a pre-COVID world, our product was focused on getting referrals into your company,” says Vinayak Ranade, the founder and CEO of Drafted. “Now we’re focused on sending referrals out of your company.” Last month, Drafted launched the Layoff Network, through which people can nominate friends and coworkers who have lost their jobs. The platform prioritizes referrals from former managers and colleagues who can vouch for a candidate. “The way we’ve structured it is that we’re putting the job seeker first,” says Ranade. “Any person who gets vouched for by a former manager is immediately featured in our real-time talent feed, to every single recruiter on the platform.”

More than 750 companies have recruiters on Drafted’s Layoff Network, from Big Tech to Fortune 500 companies. Ranade claims the platform is drawing workers from other industries, too, as the word spreads. “We’re actually starting to just get our first people in retail and warehousing and other essential services industries,” he says.