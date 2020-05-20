Why we make better money decisions during a crisis

There is a vital lesson buried in the April announcement from the Bureau of Economic Analysis. Despite the unprecedented numbers of people filing for unemployment — 30 million at the end of April—people are actually saving money. The report indicates that the savings rate escalated to a historical high of 13.1% in March, with people putting away $2.17 trillion. The last time it neared 13% was 2012; before that was 1970.

With the disappearance of millions of paychecks, how do people have more money in their bank accounts, than less?

The savings rate represents the difference between income and spending. The increase in savings means spending is falling faster than income. Spending is down by 7.5%, whereas disposable personal income is down 2%.

There are two reasons for this rise in savings. One explanation is obvious: People have less to spend their money on. We’re stuck at home and it’s harder to burn money engaged with less activity. While grocery spending is up, people are cutting back on nonessentials (i.e., buying cars, leisure, and recreation).

However, there is a possible second explanation. To understand this second view, it is helpful to look at natural disaster insurance markets. People are more likely to purchase insurance to protect themselves after a natural disaster they have just experienced than they are to purchase insurance before it happens, according to Harry Kunreuther, Mark V. Pauly, and Stacey McMorrow in Insurance and Behavioral Economics: Improving Decisions in the Most Misunderstood Industry. Sadly, this is the exact worst time to purchase insurance. It’s a good action, taken at the wrong time.

As Robin Williams’s character in The World According to Garp explains right after a plane hits the house he was about to buy, the chances of another disaster happening in the same location soon after the last one hit are very unlikely.

Why do we purchase after a disaster hits?