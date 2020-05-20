This Memorial Day weekend, you can meet all your WWII ancestors for free

Curious about how your family weathered previous international crises? Head over to Ancestry.com, where you can search a digitized collection of World War II records for free . The records search includes everything from draft cards to missing-in-action reports to hospital admission cards. It’s really cool!

The campaign is in honor of the 75th anniversary of World War II, and it’s aimed at “encouraging people to discover their personal connection to this chapter in history,” says Mike Linton, chief revenue officer at Ancestry. “I was surprised to find my Uncle Henry’s draft card in his handwriting. I discovered he was only 24 when he joined the military.”

You will soon discover that draft cards list interesting details that you never knew about your family members, like physical characteristics and date and city of registration. In short, it’s a history buff’s Memorial Day mecca, and a helpful reminder that you’re not the first person in your family to survive an international cluster jam.