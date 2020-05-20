Department stores are dying. Could this shopping app replace them?

Department stores have been on the decline for years, and now that the pandemic has emptied brick-and-mortar stores, they may die out entirely . But the concept of being able to easily browse different brands and products still resonates with many shoppers. A new app called The Yes is built to be a virtual department store.

The app is the brainchild of Julie Bornstein, who has spent the last 20 years helping multi-brand stores adapt to the digital world. She spearheaded the launch of Nordstrom and Urban Outfitter’s e-commerce websites, before serving as chief digital officer of Sephora. Two years ago, she left her most recent role as COO of Stitch Fix, raised $30 million in capital from backers like Forerunner Venture’s Kirsten Green, and began building The Yes, which launches today on the App Store.

“Department stores were the love of my life,” says Julie Bornstein, who has spent 20 years leading top retail brands. “I loved going to the mall every weekend growing up. In my mind, we’re creating the department store of the future.”

In many ways, The Yes takes a page from the Spotify or Netflix playbook: It offers recommendations that are tailored to your preferences. You start by taking a quick survey about your style, then the algorithm uses AI and machine learning to identify your aesthetic preferences, from your favorite colors to your profound hatred of off-the-shoulder dresses. Then, the app scans through products from 150 fashion brands (and counting) ranging from Madewell to Dolce & Gabbana to suggest products you might be interested in. This means that a pair of $650 Gucci espadrilles might be next to a similar looking $79 pair from & Other Stories. If you want, you have the option of clicking “yes” or “no” when you see a product, which will help the algorithm better understand your taste.

Bornstein points out that the rise of direct-to-consumer brands means that many customers tend to gravitate toward a set of brands they like, so they don’t have the same opportunities to explore other brands and aesthetics as they might in a brick-and-mortar department store. “Discovery is an important part of the platform,” says Bornstein. “We want to introduce you to new styles and new products that you may not have encountered otherwise.”

From there, the app aims to make shopping easy. All products come with free shipping, paid for by the brand, and you can pay with a single click using your ApplePay account information. The Yes serves as a middleman, taking a cut of the brand’s revenue. (Bornstein declined to say what percentage it takes, but said it is less than what brands pay department stores.) The Yes doesn’t buy or own inventory; instead, when a customer makes a purchase, the brand sends it directly to them. The Yes also uses a brand’s own imagery, so it doesn’t have to pay to shoot all the products on its own models, the way many department stores do. “We found that brands like this because it allows them to maintain control of their own image,” says Bornstein. “They can style product in the way they like.”

I tested an early version of the app last week (and even bought a pair of Edie Parker earrings). I found that the app was good at quickly identifying what I didn’t like: For instance, I’m not a fan of swimsuits with large cutouts in the middle or wide-legged jeans. But it didn’t always nail what I did like. The app organized outfits according to a few themes, such as “essentials” and “nautical-inspired outfits,” and sometimes I found looks I really liked; other times, I didn’t care for the aesthetic at all.