Classic movie lines take on brilliant new meaning in these funny animated clips

We all remember classic movie lines like “Run, Forrest, run!” uttered by a young Jenny as she desperately pleads with Forrest Gump to bolt from his bullies. Or E.T. in full drag pointing to the sky and saying he wants to “phone home.”

Animator Nick Murray Willis sees these moments a little differently.

In a series of short animated clips, Willis reimagines some of film’s most memorable lines in unexpected ways. “Run, Forrest, run!” becomes an actual forest running. E.T. does in fact phone home—from prison. Willis also uses the actual audio from the films, which lends an even more brilliantly absurd quality to the clips. It should be noted there aren’t really 100: Gandalf shouting “You shall not pass!” (to a rude driver) reappears a few times.

Check out the clips below.