This viral Twitter meme hilariously captures how 2020 has destroyed all your plans

The old Yiddish proverb goes, “Man plans, and God laughs.”

Considering the sheer carnage wrought upon just about every living person’s plans for 2020, God must be laughing Their ass off constantly these days.

So many weddings happening over Zoom. The very idea of a honeymoon just canceled indefinitely. And wave goodbye to any pair of tickets you may have purchased to any event whatsoever.

There’s pretty much nothing inherently funny about all the dashed dreams of 2020. So leave it to bored Twitter users to invent some.

The “My plans/2020” meme has been galvanizing in popularity over the past few quarantined days. Users find two corresponding images from a movie, show, or real life, with the second one embodying the hurricane-like destructive power of this hellish year.

Enjoying this meme requires a certain amount of pop-culture history.

You have to know, for instance, the plot of the movie Amadeus.