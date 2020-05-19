Still no stimulus check? You can finally call the IRS on the phone and maybe even talk to a human

Millions of Americans are still waiting to get their stimulus checks (otherwise known as the Economic Impact Payment). Understandably, most people are anxious to find out when theirs will finally arrive. Others, however, would just like to know if they’re even getting one.

Until now, the IRS has urged Americans to refrain from calling the service and instead turn to IRS.gov to find out information about when, where, and how your stimulus check is coming. That’s due to many government employees still not having returned to their offices, as well as the sheer number of people attempting to call the IRS.

But now the Internal Revenue Service has announced that it is expanding its telephone service capabilities in regards to economic impact payments. In a new note, the IRS revealed it is starting to add 3,500 telephone representatives to handle questions about the Economic Impact Payment.

People who call the Economic Impact Payment helpline will still first deal with an automated message for answering their questions. However, if callers still have questions after the automated message concludes, they can now stay on the line to be given an option to talk with an IRS telephone representative.

So, what number should you call? Well, that’s the thing–the IRS isn’t publicizing the number because it still wants most people to access answers to their questions online. However, if you do need to call the IRS about the Economic Impact Payment, the service says you should use the number provided in the Notice 1444 letter that may have been posted to you in the past month or so.