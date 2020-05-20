Our relationship with the food system has always been complicated. COVID-19 exposed it

Open our economy or safeguard our communities. As this debate rages, modern society’s propensity for binary thinking has come into sharp focus. The pressures put on our food system as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic—from meeting demand at grocery stores to protecting workers in essential roles—have put food system businesses center stage. It is critical that they (and all businesses) avoid the false choices emerging in the uncertain wake of COVID-19.

As president and CEO of Tillamook, I’m confronted with false choices every day. People tell me we can be a farmer owned-cooperative or an innovative, fast-growing consumer brand. They suggest we can be true to our 111-year heritage or embrace technology.

These are not the most popular opinions. They are simply the loudest. Activism often amplifies minority points of view. Research published in the journal Science suggests that a cohort representing no more than 25% of a group may be sufficient to flip the opinion of the majority toward that of the minority. This can be a good thing—if the choices they offer are legitimate. False choices distort reality, give disproportionate voice to extremes, and distract us from a greater truth: Good is something we create together.

But when an argument insists on “or” instead of “and,” “together” suffers. COVID-19 has provided a dramatic example as the April 28 executive order for meat plants to remain open prompted pundits to retreat to extremes, fueling a false choice between “open the economy and let people die” or “keep people home and kill the economy.”

But surely the best answer lies somewhere in between. At Tillamook we’ve been looking out for our people, our production, and our economy all at the same time. We require employee temperature checks and masks and limit nonessential visitors at all our plants. We’ve implemented social distancing at shift meetings, in break rooms, and on production lines, increased the use of (virtual) town hall meetings to keep new protocols top of mind, and upped frontline workers’ pay by $2 an hour. We’ve closed our visitors’ center, opened our wallets to support nonprofits and small businesses in the state hurt by the crisis, and donated thousands of pounds of food in our immediate communities. Now is not the time to retreat from the progress we have made toward a more balanced consideration of all stakeholders. It is more urgent than ever.

False choices don’t solve problems

According to the 2020 Edelman Trust Barometer, none of the four institutions tracked in the study—government, business, NGOs, and media—is trusted. The report calls this “a wake-up call for our institutions to embrace a new way of effectively building trust: balancing competence with ethical behavior.”

Businesses have made good progress shifting from a singular focus on maximizing financial interests for investors to optimizing a variety of interests for a range of stakeholders. COVID-19 has brought urgency to this important trend as consumers and employees find themselves wondering who’s looking out for them. (In fact, according to a research report from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, the number of companies specifically responding to COVID-19 through various stakeholder relief efforts is evidence of the corporate world’s move from singular focus on the shareholder to more broadly creating stakeholder value.)