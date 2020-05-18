Admit it: We know you’re napping at work

Feeling tired?
Perhaps you were out late or maybe that long, tedious meeting almost put you to sleep. Whatever the reason, it’s not so uncommon to be fighting a yawn at work.
But how common is it to give in to temptation and take a quick nap on the clock? With so many now working from home and the bed right there, surely now is the best time ever to sneak in a snooze.
We surveyed 2,000 American workers to find out how many could put napping on their resume. Each worker was asked the same 6 simple questions on off-task behavior conducted during work hours. It turns out one-in-three are taking advantage of the situation to get so much needed shut-eye.
Source: Zippia Napping At Work Study
That number isn’t spread evenly. North Dakota, Alaska, and Nebraska have more than half of their workers admitting to sleeping on the clock. Meanwhile, no one in Vermont, Wyoming, or Montana admitted to napping at all.
However, while napping may be on the rise, there are plenty of other ways to get through the workday. Keep reading to see a breakdown.
Other non-work related things people do during work
Of course, napping isn’t the only thing people are doing at work their boss might not be too happy about. So, what else are workers doing to wait out the clock? (Or for a much-needed productivity break?)
Unsurprisingly, the most popular diversions can be done without leaving your desk:
If you are wondering what that big block titled other is, here are some of the results we received:
- Caring for/spending time with pets
- Incessantly checking emails
- Daydreaming
- Applying for other jobs
- Doodling/Making Art/Crocheting
- Exercise
- Doing work for second jobs
- A range of bedroom activities that in the office would get you sent to HR
Maybe napping isn’t so bad
Obviously, if you’re not getting your work done and your boss walks in on you drooling on your desk, it’s a bad look. Of course, the same thing could be said about chatting with coworkers or checking your social media.
However, if you are exhausted and hitting a brick wall productivity-wise, a quick nap (or other short breaks) might be just the thing to rejuvenate you and help you destroy your deadlines.
Studies show workers get more done when they have the chance to refresh. It’s suggested that you work for 52 minutes and then take a 17-minute break in order to be most productive. So why not have your 17 minutes be a power nap?
However, if you spend the bulk of your day struggling to keep your eyes open, it might be worth trying to get more sleep at home– or finding a new job that doesn’t put you to sleep.
A version of this article originally appeared on Zippia and is reprinted with permission.