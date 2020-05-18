Admit it: We know you’re napping at work

Perhaps you were out late or maybe that long, tedious meeting almost put you to sleep. Whatever the reason, it’s not so uncommon to be fighting a yawn at work.

But how common is it to give in to temptation and take a quick nap on the clock? With so many now working from home and the bed right there, surely now is the best time ever to sneak in a snooze.

We surveyed 2,000 American workers to find out how many could put napping on their resume. Each worker was asked the same 6 simple questions on off-task behavior conducted during work hours. It turns out one-in-three are taking advantage of the situation to get so much needed shut-eye.

Source: Zippia Napping At Work Study

That number isn’t spread evenly. North Dakota, Alaska, and Nebraska have more than half of their workers admitting to sleeping on the clock. Meanwhile, no one in Vermont, Wyoming, or Montana admitted to napping at all.