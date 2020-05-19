Facebook and Instagram are about to become small-business shopping hubs

As online shopping continues to be a lifeline for many stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic, Facebook is announcing on Tuesday that it’s rolling out a new shopping feature on its namesake platform and Instagram.

The new concept lets businesses upload a catalog of merchandise to a new “Facebook Shop,” accessible through the company’s Facebook page and Instagram profile. Shoppers can then browse merchandise directly within the social media apps and quickly either navigate to the business’s website to make a purchase or check out within the Facebook apps, depending on the merchant’s preference.

Facebook, which is launching Facebook Shops Tuesday with roughly one million businesses on board, says that it anticipates that it will be a boon to small merchants, many of which are adjusting alongside their customers to doing more business online as storefronts remain closed due to legal restrictions and safety concerns.

“Serving small businesses is our business at this company,” says Dan Levy, VP of ads and business platform at Facebook. Over 160 million small businesses have presences on the company’s portfolio of services: Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger. Eight million companies of all sizes advertise on its platform.

Merchants will be able to group products into “collections” that group products into cohesive sets that make sense to promote together, whether they’re seasonal items or merchandise for a particular purpose. And they’ll be able to customize a cover image and a color scheme for their shops, adjusting those settings to fit the needs of their brands.

“A business can upload their catalog and get a native experience that’s consistent across the family of apps,” says Vishal Shah, VP of product at Instagram.

Setting up a Facebook shop is free for merchants, and there’s no charge for driving traffic from shops to check out pages on businesses’ own websites, says Levy. There is a small processing fee for merchants using Facebook’s checkout features to process payment. Of course, the company anticipates that businesses will purchase Facebook ads to help drive traffic to their new Shops, adds Levy.