This crisis is a chance at diversity and inclusion progress. Here’s how to keep your workplace moving forward

Experts predicted that by 2025 , remote work would rival rates of in-person office working across the country. The unforeseen twist is this evolution once slated over 5 years, occurred over 10 weeks.

In these weeks, some industries have arguably experienced more disruption than they have seen in the last decade. Amid that disruption, almost quietly, we’ve laid the groundwork for what could be some of the greatest advancements we have ever seen for diversity. But as people seek a return to “normal,” those advancements are already at risk.

The changed practices, cultural dynamics, and technological innovation pushed forward by the pandemic response have forced us to rewrite the playbook on work, and given leaders a unique chance to propel their diversity efforts further than they have ever seen. No matter under what pressured circumstances it occurs, forced innovation is innovation nonetheless.

But some leaders have missed their cue and already cut diversity and inclusion budgets, laid off diversity-focused staff, and reduced support for underrepresented communities in their hour of greatest need. It’s becoming widely recognized that COVID-19 has had a disproportionate impact on the black and LGBTQIA+ communities—and a focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) could lead to more fairness and equity.

But overall, if you look for behavioral progress, some of the positive shifts we’ve seen for diversity are unprecedented: Look at the new visibility we’re suddenly receiving into each other’s homes during Zoom and other virtual meetings. Notice new discussions we’re having around personal needs and challenges, and the expanded mental space we’re giving our team members (and leaders) to cope.

Look at the new workplace policies that have shifted to adapt to human needs. Employers have introduced new therapy resources, and reconfigured sick leave policies and telehealth benefits, taking into account how each of us differs as people, parents, and caretakers.

The pandemic has created more disruption for diversity in work culture than we’ve seen in a decade, but if we do not seize upon this opportunity with decisiveness, it may vanish entirely. Pinpoint emerging areas for progress and changing behaviors, which can equate to lasting change.