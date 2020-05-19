This throwaway moment in Patton Oswalt’s new Netflix special is a master class in creative resiliency

The 30-year standup vet, one of the most popular comedians working today, generally takes two to three years in between comedy specials. Following the tragic death of his wife, true crime author Michelle McNamara, Oswalt turned around a new Netflix special within 18 months of his Emmy-winning previous outing. (“The whole process of grieving is to get beyond it so you can get back into the world,” he told Fast Company while promoting 2017’s Annihilation.)

A tiny, throwaway moment in his just-released new hour, I Love Everything, demonstrates the comic’s resiliency in real time, in a way that should be instructive for any public-facing creatives.

About midway through the new special, which is Oswalt’s most consistently funny work in years, he trips over his words. It’s the kind of candid moment comedy specials generally edit out in an effort to present the most polished version of the performance possible.

“So . . . I got invited . . . to the pre-new [sic],” the comic starts, teeing up a hilarious story about (not) attending the premiere of Solo: A Star Wars Story. (If you know about Oswalt’s legendary Star Wars dorkery, you’ll be excited to hear this story.)

Even before he flubs the word “premiere” by jumbling the word “new” into it, there’s a pause that’s half a beat too long. It’s something that might be awkward in the nervous hands of a less skilled performer, but Oswalt is far too seasoned for that to happen.

“Oooh! Hang on, let me do that again,” he says, addressing the camera crew as much as the audience. It’s fairly standard to flub a line in the taping of a special; it’s just not something the maker of the special usually would let the eventual audience see.