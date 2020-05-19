5 CEOs on avoiding the continental drift of your brand during a crisis

Consumers aren’t exactly feeling confident these days. That naturally has brands scrambling to earn their business. Sales teams are sending about 50% more emails to prospects, but response rates are less than 2%, according to data from Hubspot.

When your startup is in survival mode, it’s tempting to throw everything against the wall to see what sticks. But shifting too far away from your brand identity can ultimately be bad for business. There are smart ways to pivot during this pandemic. We asked five startup CEOs to tell us what’s working for them right now. Here’s their advice:

Do a gut check

Daina Trout, CEO and cofounder of Health-Ade Kombucha, says as brands weather this pandemic, they must consider a couple of key things.

“First, the CEO must assess if it’s something the brand can authentically represent,” she says. “The second thing to look at is the numbers. Work out the costs and forecasts based on facts, competitors, and data. This is often the sobering part because you may realize that your great idea is more costly or brings less revenue than you dreamed.”

In her case, the company was considering launching an immunity tonic during COVID-19, which would have been authentic to its brand mission of helping people be their “happiest and healthiest” selves. But it just didn’t make sense, she says. “Of the more than 10 ‘great’ ideas I came up with during COVID for Health-Ade, none of them ended up demonstrating on paper that the juice would be worth the squeeze, so we scratched them.”

Think on your feet

Ed Laczynski is the founder and CEO of Zype, a direct-to-consumer video streaming service. He says his company is in the midst of a pivot and learning how to ride the way without compromising its brand. There’s a tremendous spike among fitness companies who need their video solution to serve clients in the age of social distancing, he says.

“We knew we couldn’t spend time with each and every one of them doing demos and deep-diving into their needs, but that sort of thoughtfulness is part of our core values,” he explains. “So, instead we . . . developed a webinar program that preserves our brand and product value,” he says.