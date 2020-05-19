How middle managers can help most in complex COVID-19 planning

Lots of organizations, including my own , are trying to plan for the future during the COVID-19 pandemic. This complex and multifaceted process requires a lot of input from many different people. Not surprisingly, there is a tendency to draw help mostly from leaders within the organization.

There is some evidence, though, that groups made up primarily of leaders often perform worse than groups that have some people from leadership roles and others who do not have those roles. The reason for this difficulty isn’t creativity. Being in a leadership role doesn’t make you less creative. Instead, it is that having too many leaders involved in a process creates conflict—particularly because leaders have a hard time taking on a narrower role within a group.

Why middle managers are key

Complex planning processes often go on for months, as different scenarios are tested, and the decision team gathers information from a variety of experts. Some of that expertise is drawn from the outside, but much of it comes from inside. In particular, people in middle management roles are asked to provide input on specific questions that the leadership team is currently addressing. Middle management can play a critical role in planning, because these individuals often have a view of what frontline employees are doing as well as some understanding of the strategic aims of the organization.

A difficulty with engaging a broad range of leaders from an organization is that a key skill of people who end up on the leadership track is that they are good problem solvers. As I discuss in my book Smart Thinking, one core component of this creative problem-solving ability is unpacking the problem to understand why the components fit together the way they do.

In many contexts, this is a great idea. But in middle management roles, it is likely to take you months to internalize the knowledge that members of the decision team have acquired through their significant efforts. As a result, if you try to wrap your head around the whole problem, you’re likely to retrace the steps of the leadership team. And the basic suggestions you make about the problem are likely to be ones they have considered—perhaps weeks before.

To maximize the help you give to this team in a middle management role, then, there are two things you should do:

Provide a detailed answer

Try to resist the urge to unpack the entire problem. Instead, treat it as a black box. The place where you have been asked to share your expertise fits into a much bigger picture that you may not need to understand completely to contribute. Start by giving a detailed answer to the actual question you have been asked.