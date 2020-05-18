The 5 books Bill Gates says you should read in the pandemic summer

Bill Gates, who has spent years warning the world about pandemics and whose foundation is now supporting the race for a COVID-19 vaccine as it simultaneously fights challenges like malaria and tuberculosis, is a busy person. But he still finds time to read—and in a new summer reading list , he recommends five books that can offer either insight on the current crisis or some much-needed distraction from it.

The Choice, by Dr. Edith Eva Eger

Eger, who is now a therapist, survived Aushwitz as a teenager. Gates describes the book as partly a memoir and partly a guide to handling trauma. Eger’s “unique background gives her amazing insight,” he writes, “and I think many people will find comfort right now from her suggestions on how to handle difficult situations.”

Cloud Atlas, by David Mitchell

Gates calls this 2004 novel “mind-bending” for its original structure that moves between six plots over six centuries. “This is the kind of novel you’ll think and talk about for a long time after you finish it…if you’re in the mood for a really compelling tale about the best and worst of humanity, I think you’ll find yourself as engrossed in it as I was,” he writes.

The Ride of a Lifetime, by Bob Iger

Gates says he doesn’t often read business books, but this book from Disney’s former CEO is “a business book I’d actually recommend.” “In my experience, it is rare to find one that really captures what it’s like to build and operate an organization or that has tips you could really put into practice.” Iger’s book, which talks about a critical period in Disney’s history—from the acquisition of Pixar to building a streaming service—impressed Gates enough that he’s already recommended it to several people, including Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.