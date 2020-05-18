6 considerations for planning a return to the office (even when you don’t know everything)

In the upcoming weeks, workplaces across the country will gradually consider how their organizations might return to the office. Preparation is vital for the health and safety of our people, and yet there is no playbook for how to deal with the evolving crisis of a global pandemic.

We’ve worked from home successfully so far. Why would we want to put people at risk or perhaps take resources away from essential workers? For leaders accustomed to having all the answers, this is going to be new territory and an ever-evolving process as we reimagine what working in the office looks like.

For our company, we researched protocols, gathered resources, solicited staff feedback, and compared notes with other industry leaders as we began designing what our gradual return-to-office transition would look like.

Here are six critical considerations for guiding your return-to-office plan.

Keep your focus on health and safety



According to the most recent consumer research Harris Poll on COVID-19, the majority of Americans who typically work in an office are hesitant to return, and a quarter will wait to return until they feel safe. Employers need to instill confidence and reassurance that employee health and well-being are the main priorities as they return to the office. Ensure your teams know what is expected of them and what resources are available as they cope, adjust, and transition. This is not a flip of a switch—it’s a gradual reopening by state and by industry. Therefore, flexibility and communication over what next steps to consider are key. Everything remains fluid as we take into account important questions. The sourcing of protective supplies, such as masks, thermometers, and hand sanitizer, can’t take away from front-line workers; parents are left scrambling to figure out their children’s summer plans; and the safety of public transportation continues to be uncertain.

Define the new role of the office

What you used the office for previously may no longer be relevant for the future. Your focus shouldn’t be on trying to recreate the past, but rather on what’s next for your organization. What can you improve while working from an office? Avoid forfeiting all the improvements you made while working remotely. Upon your return to your workspace, not only will routines shift, but the physical space will likely change as well.

Consider what measures need to be taken to encourage and enforce proper social distancing between desks, workbenches, and common areas such as cafés, lobbies, and elevators. Shared spaces and equipment will require more rigorous cleaning and attention. Meanwhile, technology will remain a key component in keeping physical contact to a minimum while allowing communication and teamwork to thrive.