Sick of Zoom calls? Try this Sims-style virtual world instead

If you’re getting tired of Zoom meetings and Houseparty get-togethers, a London company called Teooh has introduced a new way to connect with colleagues, friends, and family that looks more like a video game than a virtual conference room.

Teooh’s software invites anyone to set up a digital event in a set of spaces ranging from a wood-paneled lounge to an auditorium complete with virtual chairs. Rather than adjust your webcam and make sure you’re in front of a professional-looking background, you tweak an animated avatar that represents you in the meeting, customizing your hair, skin tone, body shape, and other features as you want to be seen.

The meeting environments look like they were taken from games like The Sims or the virtual environment Second Life, but CEO Don Stein emphasizes Teooh intends the platform—which launched in beta on April 1 and can be used through a computer or iOS device, with Android in the works—to be accessible to anyone, not just gaming fans.

“Gamers have been doing this for a decade in World of Warcraft and Second Life,” he says. “We can now do that for the everyday person who may not own an Xbox, or a gaming PC, or a headset.”

When I spoke to Stein and some of his colleagues in the platform, I spent a few minutes on my Macbook customizing my appearance, roughly approximating my body, and selecting a haircut I might aspire to once barbershops reopen. Then, with the click of a mouse, I was ushered into a virtual environment, where I joined some of the Teooh staff to sit at a small roundtable. We could talk to each other through headphones and our computer microphones, and react to comments by tapping a standard set of reaction emoji that would be displayed and exuberantly acted out by our avatars, but we couldn’t see each other in real life.

That’s part of the benefit of Teooh: There’s no need to fuss about attire or backdrops or stress about shaving or putting on makeup since you can customize your avatar to look as polished or scruffy as you want. The drawback, of course, is that you don’t see the full range of emotion on other people’s faces and might struggle to use emoji to react to particularly significant news or comments. As Stein spoke to me, his colleagues frequently responded to his statements with reaction emoji, and their characters’ movements came to feel a bit repetitive, but it might still be less awkward than watching bit players in a videoconference struggle to maintain their poker faces.

The controls were relatively simple, especially for anyone who’s played video games in the past, and since the range of avatar movement is pretty narrowly constrained, it’s hard to imagine making an embarrassing mistake. Stein says that’s the goal: While there is a bit of a learning curve, there’s no need to be a gaming fanatic to use the platform.