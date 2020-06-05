Everyone’s favorite graduation gift, ‘Oh, the Places You’ll Go!’ has its work cut out for it this year

In 1990, Theodor Geisel, aka Dr. Seuss, published what would be his last book before his death a year later: Oh, the Places You’ll Go!

It’s hard to imagine that Dr. Seuss intended the story of a nomadic child in a yellow onesie to become the staple gift of high school, college, and even grad school graduations. But 30 years after its publication, Oh, the Places You’ll Go! is Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ top-selling book, routinely landing on bestseller lists come May and June as parents and grandparents dole out cheerful, albeit vague, advice that their loved one is “off to Great Places” and they’ll “move mountains.”

Oh, the Places You’ll Go! has grown into 19 editions and spin-off titles including activity and baby versions. The franchise sells more than 800,000 copies per year, with sales between 2018 and 2019 increasing 15%. Even without the push of film and TV adaptations like The Grinch Stole Christmas, The Cat in the Hat, and Green Eggs and Ham, Oh, the Places You’ll Go! has been a cornerstone title of Dr. Seuss Enterprises in the most organic and unexpected way.

“I can’t even tell you when it actually began,” says Susan Brandt, president of Dr. Seuss Enterprises. “It was like a groundswell of people realizing this message of life’s journey and the ups and the downs and believing in yourself just works for this time of year.”

Even, Brandt hopes, in the middle of a pandemic.

Going into this graduation season, Dr. Seuss Enterprises rolled out a campaign to account for COVID-19’s impact on mass gatherings. With graduations going virtual, the company enlisted celebrities to read from Oh, the Places You’ll Go!, including former First Lady Michelle Obama, wrestler and actor John Cena, and astronaut Scott Kelly, and more. The campaign also featured a push on LinkedIn with business leaders and career experts breaking down parts of the Oh, the Places You’ll Go! into actionable and optimistic advice for graduates entering a workforce where unemployment rates are plummeting to Great Depression-era numbers.

“This isn’t a book just for children. This is a book for all of us,” Brandt says. “It’s a book about our journey in life. Whether we’re graduating from kindergarten or we’re looking for our next job or we’re navigating COVID. The genius of [Dr. Seuss] is he speaks to so many of us in so many of our life situations.”