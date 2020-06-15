Noah Centineo wants you to give a s*** about social issues—starting with Black Lives Matter

Gen Z is often lauded as the most socially conscious generation we’ve seen—and rightfully so.

According to Pew Research Center studies, Gen Z is “on track to be the most well-educated generation yet” and is “moving toward adulthood with a liberal set of attitudes and an openness to emerging social trends.” As digital natives, the members of Gen Z have grown up seeing mobilization around social and political issues playing out in their timelines. The divisiveness around LGBTQ+ and women’s rights, police brutality, climate change, and beyond have given rise to a cadre of young celebrities such as Amandla Stenberg, Rowan Blanchard, and Zendaya who are using their massive platforms to raise awareness and advance necessary conversations. Now Noah Centineo is doing his part with his philanthropic organization Favored Nations. Cofounded by Centineo (To All the Boys, Sierra Burgess Is a Loser) and his friend and PR strategist Josh Heller, Favored Nations is branding itself as a collective of citizens “who give a shit.” Through online and IRL campaigns, Favored Nations aims to activate Gen Z around its current pillars of causes: the environment, clean water, mental health, human displacement, and clean energy. “As a teenager, like a lot of teenagers, I felt very hopeless. I was in a very dark place,” Centineo says. “You try a lot of different things to feel better, but the only thing that seemed to work for me was helping people. When I helped people, it gave me a larger sense of fulfillment, of purpose, like it does for most people. And I realized that in my career, if I ever made it to a place where I was in a position to have a platform, I would like to leverage that platform to help other people discover that same thing.” A major component of Favored Nations is its online shop of apparel including hoodies and T-shirts with 100% of the proceeds going to the shopper’s charity of choice at checkout. The goal is to establish Favored Nations as a lifestyle brand within the philanthropy space, as well as providing a frictionless way to give back. Favored Nations had a soft launch earlier this year with its apparel selling out in three days and raising more than $400,000.

Both Centineo and Condor will leverage their social media followings for donations to charities and organizations, including Black Lives Matter, Policing Equity, The Bail Project, Color of Change, and more. If 500 individual donations are made, the two will host a live virtual event with special guests including Patrisse Khan-Cullors, cofounder of Black Lives Matter, to engage in a forum about support and allyship. They’ll also host a live table read of scenes from both To All the Boys films. If 5,000 individual donations are made, Centineo and Condor will read a scene from the upcoming third installment. “One of the things that Noah and I talked about was these influencers who get paid by brands to post about fit tea or whatever, they’re using their influence to just make money for themselves,” Heller says. “But what if we had a crew of influencers who would do posts about healing the environment, global warming, selfless things—and did it for free?” Centineo and Heller see a natural integration of brands into Favored Nations’ model, and several have already reached out. But, as Heller says, they’ve been taking their time in vetting purpose and intention. “It’s discerning whether or not a company really wants to work with us for the right reasons, or whether it’s just to work with Noah or to make money off of us because there’s a celebrity attached,” he says. “From the very beginning we’ve said we’re only going to work with people who are passionate about what we’re doing and understand what we’re doing.” Also down the road for Favored Nations is turning its site into a viable content hub, with video, photos, graphics, interviews, and so forth. “We want to become a forum for open discussion and education through easily digestible, practically inhalable content,” Centineo says. “In the future, we would love for anyone to be able to go to our site, type in their zip code, tell us what they care about, and for us to give them opportunities within five miles, 10 miles, 15 miles, whatever. We want to simplify altruism to a click and then make it extremely easy to shift the paradigm in physical helping.”

“Our model is very simple,” Centineo continues. “If you give a shit about yourself, if you give a shit about others, you’re welcome.”