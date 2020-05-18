How I learned to transform grief and trauma after losing my business partner

At the risk of sounding morbid, I’d say that loss, death, and trauma are just as much a part of the human experience as connection, life, and healing. I’d be remiss not to credit the coronavirus pandemic for bringing loss, death, and trauma to the surface as of late.

According to the most recent Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index Poll, one in eight Americans knows someone who has died from COVID-19. So, chances are, if you haven’t experienced a direct coronavirus-related death, someone you care about has.

Suffering a loss is never easy. But suffering the loss of someone during a pandemic, when the world as we knew it has stopped spinning, is certain to be a surreal challenge.

It’s true that people come in and out of our lives. Some stay, and some go. Some can make an impact on you in a mere two minutes, and others impact you over the span of 60 years—and everywhere in between. For me personally, the recent context of so much loss worldwide has stirred up feelings of trauma that are tied to two very influential pieces of my journey.

John C. Crosby famously said, “Mentoring is a brain to pick, an ear to listen, and a push in the right direction,” and I couldn’t agree more. If you’re lucky enough to connect with someone as a mentor/mentee, take a minute to reflect and experience gratitude for this synergistic relationship. I am fortunate to have crossed paths with Kenny Kramm in 2003, working as his young and enthusiastic assistant at FlavorX, a medication-flavoring company. From the very beginning, I could see Kenny’s determination to be successful, his drive to something good for the world, and his devotion to his family; this was the source of his entrepreneurial genius.

When I lost my beloved Siberian husky, Bandit, it was Kenny who encouraged and supported me in my efforts to channel my grief into something productive. He knew this storyline all too well, as his own personal grief had launched him into his pioneering pursuit and eventual success in the 1990s with FlavorX. Together, we felt like we had the potential to start a company that would provide loving pet owners with innovative wellness products to enhance a pet’s quality of life.

Subsequently in 2014, with our vision in alignment, we launched RestoraPet. Then, in 2016, tragedy struck. After a long and brave battle with addiction, Kenny lost his life to sepsis.