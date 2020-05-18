The healthcare industry has embraced texting. Here’s one reason that should give you pause

At first glance, the text message seems like the perfect reminder for just about anything. It’s an automated nudge, a way to say, “Hey, remember to do this thing right now.” And given the inundation of text messages and push notifications from every app and service imaginable, you’d assume they must work.

But a deep-diving, three-year study of breast cancer patients just published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology found something else entirely.

“No matter how we looked at [the data] in our study, the text messaging was not effective,” says Dawn Hershman, Professor of Medicine and Epidemiology at Columbia University Medical Center, who helped lead the study. “What we found was you could see absolutely no benefit from the intervention.”

It seems that text messages make lousy reminders over the long term.

Hershman’s team set up the study to be definitive and bulletproof. It followed 702 women taking breast cancer medication for three years, and it texted them each twice a week to take their medication. Very few people dropped out of the study. Rather than collect prescription fulfillment data from pharmacists or ask people if they took their pills as they were supposed to, as many medication studies do, this study actually analyzed the urine of patients to determine whether the treatments were consumed.

For the reminders to have failed entirely is a surprising finding. As part of her study, Hershman reviewed dozens of papers that analyzed how text-message reminders could help patients take their medications reliably. Whether these patients were battling tuberculosis or HIV, the text messaging tended to work. When people were reminded to take their pills, they did so more often. But as Hershman explains, these studies were focused on short-term, highly targeted treatments that generally lasted no longer than 12 weeks. Breast cancer survivors, on the other hand, are asked to take a daily hormone pill for 5 to 10 years as part of a long-term treatment plan. Despite the seriousness of this treatment, and the fact that a hormone pill is easy to take as far as medicines go, only about 50% of people stay on their regimen over the long term.

Truth be told, Hershman was skeptical that the text messages would move the numbers all that much, anticipating that people would begin to write off the messages over time. “We didn’t think this would be effective long-term . . . but even if it was a little effective, it would be worth it, because it was so inexpensive!” she says.