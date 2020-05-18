How Fanatics’ All In Challenge became the wildest $50 million celebrity charity contest ever

Chris Pratt has offered you a chance to get eaten by a dinosaur in the next Jurassic World blockbuster.

Launched on April 14, so far the All In Challenge has raised about $50 million. Rubin says the idea came about after Fanatics had already moved to shift production in its factories to swap Major League Baseball uniforms for masks and gowns to help healthcare workers .

It’s all part of the All In Challenge , a charity drive by Fanatics and its founder Michael Rubin to raise money to support organizations fighting food insecurity such as Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, and America’s Food Fund benefiting Feeding America and World Central Kitchen.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro have offered up a walk-on role in the next Martin Scorcese film , Killers of the Flower Moon.

“That led me to ask, what else can I do?” says Rubin, also a coowner of the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers. “I’ve always been an admirer of the Ice Bucket Challenge, so this idea just popped in my brain, that if I could get every athlete, artist, celebrity, business titan, to go all in and donate a prized possession or incredible experience, then we could raise a tremendous amount of money for this issue of food security during the pandemic. Certainly it’s always been a problem, but we have 40 million people unemployed right now, kids who count on school meals that they don’t have now. It’s just a giant problem, and we want to make an impact. The goal here to do all that in an uplifting way.”

When Rubin had the idea, his first call was to Meek Mill, with whom he cofounded the Reform Alliance organization to change unfair probation and parole policies.