Logitech webcams are sold out, but beware no-name alternatives on Amazon

On Amazon, the listing for a webcam from “ZILINK” looks promising. The USB camera supports 1080p resolution, has a built-in mounting bracket, and includes a microphone with “Double Noise Reduction” technology. It even comes with a snap-on privacy shutter to cover up the lens.

Reality is harsher. While the camera produces sharp-enough video, the picture is so washed out that it gives me a ghastly appearance, and its microphone only produces quiet, muffled audio on the left audio channel. Its sole power indicator light is also on all the time, so unlike with most webcams there’s no way to tell when the camera is active.

In normal times, no one would pay $60 for a webcam such as this. But as the coronavirus crisis has forced millions of people to work from home, demand for webcams has surged, and big brands such as Logitech, which dominates the stand-alone webcam business, can’t keep up. On eBay and Amazon, Logitech’s excellent C920S has been selling for nearly $200, more than doubling its list price.

That’s created an opportunity for cheap, generic alternatives, priced in the range of $40 to $70 on Amazon. The brand names are unrecognizable and in some cases barely pronounceable—vcloo, Youlisn, YVELINES, LILIONGTH—but compared to Logitech’s webcams, they have one major advantage: You can actually have them delivered in a reasonable amount of time. That doesn’t mean you should.

Why the best webcams are sold out

As you might expect, Logitech was caught off guard by the spike in webcam demand and didn’t have nearly enough supply to match.

“Our factories are well-positioned to meet the ‘normal’ demands of our business,” Scott Wharton, Logitech’s general manager and vice president of video collaboration, says via email. “However, the events of the last few months have significantly changed that demand and we are increasing production to meet those needs.”

Still, ramping up production isn’t simple for a major vendor such as Logitech. Stephen Baker, a tech industry analyst for NPD Group, says webcams were a low-volume market. Pumping out more cameras means acquiring all the necessary components and finding the time for a factory to start building, then shipping the products in bulk to retail partners. Manufacturing shutdowns in China in January and February likely compounded the difficulties.