I am a CEO, and my partner works in the ER. The crisis uncovered common ground for us

Each morning, I grab the next shirt in a long row of neatly pressed light-blue button-downs in my closet, my long-maintained work uniform for my startup’s office (and a uniform that I still embrace while working from home). On a shelf also within eyesight is a stack of neatly folded scrubs—my husband’s work uniform as an emergency medicine physician. They’re also blue, a dark royal blue.

In the years we’ve been together, our professional lives seemed to be universes apart. His work with patients is hands-on and face-to-face in the most trying of human circumstances, but it’s also shift-based, so it doesn’t come home with him.

I spend my hours behind a screen or in a conference room, and my work is always an inbox tap away. But we’ve always found common ground in the spikes of extremity that color both of our workflows.

His work is, very literally, a matter of life and death; my responsibility as a founder of a high-risk company has its own decision-making pressure, as I take responsibility for the livelihood of my employees. I’m under no pretense that our professions are truly comparable, but we find common ground by working with our own versions of high stakes.

In recent weeks, the stakes have never been higher. Now, our distinct professional experiences are linked by a shared sense of gravity.

His crisis is front and center, with the virus attacking the health of our most vulnerable family members, friends, and neighbors, among millions of others. It’s highlighted the gross deficiencies of our healthcare system and heightened partisanship with the price tag of human life.

My experience revolves around how the unfolding economic crisis threatens the way of life of whole industries and communities with long-lasting consequences. It will crush the dreams of business owners, threaten the ability for many parents to provide for their children, and undermine the most fundamental economic pillars of survival.