Is the content you are watching ‘digitally nutritious’ for your brain?

Trapped. Lonely. Blanketed in heavy folds of boredom. That’s how many of us feel after weeks of quarantine and mandatory social distancing. What comes next, in terms of getting back to a form of normal, is not yet clear. What is clear is that as we seek to fill our days, screens are now a constant in our lives .

Of course, screen time was anything but in short supply before the outbreak of COVID-19. Researchers estimate that Americans devour 12 hours and seven minutes of digital assets every day. That’s on average. That’s more time than we devote to biological imperatives like eating, drinking, and sleeping—combined. To this point, reports during April indicate that video-game playing is already up 75 percent since the beginning of March, while content streaming has increased by 85 percent.

The cascading impacts of COVID-19, from alienation, isolation, and uncertainty around the future have the potential to trigger the most severe mental health crisis on record. What’s more, we don’t yet know what role our massive and increasing reliance on digital content will play in this deepening crisis.

I understand these challenges on a personal level. As a lifelong sufferer of Bipolar II disorder, I’ve experienced routine changes in mood influenced by the choice of what I watch and when I watch it. That’s why I felt compelled to create a company tasked with making digital encounters easier to navigate and more transparent.

The potential dangers of indiscriminate content consumption are not reliant simply on the volume or frequency of exposure. It is the nature of the materials themselves that matters most. When it comes to mental health, the contents of your content are key. What we choose to watch can chip away at our health, making us vulnerable to stress, anxiety, and depression.

A 2017 study published in Clinical Psychological Science surveyed around 500,000 adolescents in the US and found that rates of suicide and depression increased from 2010 to 2015 (more significantly in females). These higher rates were correlated with prolonged smartphone usage, social media time, and other virtual content consumption.

Mercifully, not all content is toxic. In fact, certain types of music, film, television, and digital media can actually deliver real and measurable psychological benefits. Many viewers wonder why, when we watch segments of Planet Earth, certain sequences seem to nurse us into a state of semi-meditative calm? The simple answer is brain chemistry.