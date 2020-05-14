UPDATES: COVID-19
  • 1:25 pm

These hilarious RIP America memes reveal our anxiety about reopening the economy

States reopening against the advice of scientists feels like a death knell for our country.

[Photo: Matt Botsford/Unsplash; OpenClipart-Vectors/Pixabay]
By Starr Rhett Rocque2 minute Read

Logging into Twitter and seeing #RIPAmerica trending can be jarring, especially given the current state of things. Many parts of the United States are still under quarantine, with cities such as New York and Los Angeles probably not coming out of that haze until the summer (hopefully).

Then there are the states that are opening back up without having complied with public health guidelines. Then there are politicians and protesters who are constantly denying expert opinion about how reopening too soon could cause a second wave of the coronavirus that’ll be worse than the first. Then there are people resorting to violence over being told to wear a mask. It’s all incredibly bleak.

So #RIPAmerica isn’t quite about a literal death of the country, but people are using the hashtag to express the exhaustion and cynicism that comes with being caught in the middle of pandemic pandemonium.

Here are some tweets that perfectly sum up many people’s feelings of doubt and mistrust.

We’re stuck in the longest-ever episode of ‘The Twilight Zone’

This just can’t be happening . . . can it?

Trust science (and history) over politics

The Thanos theory

Don’t forget—it’s still an election year

