These hilarious RIP America memes reveal our anxiety about reopening the economy

Logging into Twitter and seeing #RIPAmerica trending can be jarring, especially given the current state of things. Many parts of the United States are still under quarantine, with cities such as New York and Los Angeles probably not coming out of that haze until the summer (hopefully).
Then there are the states that are opening back up without having complied with public health guidelines. Then there are politicians and protesters who are constantly denying expert opinion about how reopening too soon could cause a second wave of the coronavirus that’ll be worse than the first. Then there are people resorting to violence over being told to wear a mask. It’s all incredibly bleak.
So #RIPAmerica isn’t quite about a literal death of the country, but people are using the hashtag to express the exhaustion and cynicism that comes with being caught in the middle of pandemic pandemonium.
Here are some tweets that perfectly sum up many people’s feelings of doubt and mistrust.
We’re stuck in the longest-ever episode of ‘The Twilight Zone’
2020 was written and directed by Rod Serling #RIPAmerica pic.twitter.com/Zc12GoZpJe
We now live in an age where government has a complete disdain for knowledge, science, facts, and truth.
Sound familiar? That's because this was predicted 60 years ago in the Twilight Zone. #RIPAmerica pic.twitter.com/gi5H01rote
I feel like we are living in an original Twilight Zone episode. #thursdayvibes #RIPAmerica #RickBright pic.twitter.com/9gLNO5Fnmo
#RIPAmerica…2020 is now The Twilight Zone. Have fun!!???? pic.twitter.com/CkGwKSbBob
This just can’t be happening . . . can it?
When you wake up to #RIPAmerica trending… pic.twitter.com/UR3WSQ2V3a
When you opened Twitter and saw #RIPAmerica trending pic.twitter.com/5wlEpRDfC2
#RIPAmerica is trending…if you don’t live in the states anymore and look at what’s going on from afar it’s unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/Snca78FzGT
Rest of the world when they see America opening back up#RIPAmerica pic.twitter.com/njvv7DrZFK
Trust science (and history) over politics
Scientists or politicians? Choose wisely or #RIPAmerica. pic.twitter.com/3jZb8encRR
#RIPAmerica 175 IQ hard at work. pic.twitter.com/6VwGTLouS1
#RIPAmerica pic.twitter.com/1xZjYwj8sM
The Thanos theory
Let's just say Thanos was right. It's a sad day when people care more about the economy/ their useless rights than they do humans. #RIPAmerica pic.twitter.com/XUcKm5wEB4
Don’t forget—it’s still an election year
#RIPAmerica is trending about 4 years later than I expected. pic.twitter.com/l1GCiZWj05
I guess it’s #RIPAmerica until WE collectively re-elect him AGAIN because we WON’T do anything about it.. “Don’t Complain.. VOTE!” pic.twitter.com/hVfPyGOHyG
