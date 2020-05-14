This site wants to expand your vocabulary with machine learning nonsense

Dexterbaceous: (of an organism) containing a duct of mesoderm and a related cell division into coagulation cells

Fructoplasty: the surgical removal of the ferns and the ferns from a boned or ground-dwelling insect

Diadronacite: the fine-grained silicate of petroleum

Sounds like the final round of an elite spelling bee, no? Those words that you try to bank in your memory in order to whip out at a later date to stunt on your friends. No shame in that at all.

Just don’t use any of those words above.

They were invented and defined by a machine learning algorithm, i.e. they don’t exist.

Thomas Dimson, former director of engineering at Instagram, created This Word Does Not Exist, a site where you can create or click through made-up words and definitions processed by a machine learning algorithm. The site uses a variant of GPT-2, a language model with “1.5 billion parameters, trained on a dataset of 8 million web pages” with an objective to “predict the next word, given all of the previous words within some text.”