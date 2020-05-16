How ‘weird’ schedules can help you get more done working remotely

Right now, working from home means adhering to a ridiculously strict schedule. Wake up early enough to get to the grocery store before it’s mobbed, be ready to help your kids sign on to their Zoom classes, feed your family—and, you know, get some work done.

But that’s not what remote work is typically like. Usually, working from home is all about flexibility. Zapier is a 100% distributed company, and we have over 300 employees all over the world. Every single one of us has a different schedule.

And we’re not talking just about starting an hour early in order to go to a doctor’s appointment or taking a break midday to do our laundry—though we do that, too. We have all sorts of unusual schedules on our team, and it makes us more productive. Here are a few examples.

Early risers and night owls

Zapier senior editor Grace Montgomery has a seven-year-old son, and she’s structured her remote workday around getting him ready for school and being there when he’s done. She wakes up early and works a two-hour shift from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. Then she gets her kid out of bed and to school, then starts work again at 8:30 a.m. Her day is over at 2:30 p.m., and she can spend the rest of the afternoon with her son.

Senior customer champion Rob Hubbard is another early riser, both for kid reasons and productivity reasons.

Mornings, especially early mornings, are my nirvana time. The earlier it is the higher my focus and the less susceptible to distractions I am. Needless to say, remote work has helped me leverage this in fantastic ways. My daily ritual is: 5 a.m. – Get up and make coffee, then sit down and quickly process through the “All Unreads” of Slack. I star anything I need to deal with later and it creates a task in my Task List. I then immediately jump into the Q. Because Slack is quieter and my focus is higher I can turn over more replies, etc. than any other point in my day. I stop between 7 – 7:15 a.m. to get my kids up and off to school. Then I’m back on at 9 a.m. and finish around 3 p.m. on days that I don’t have a late afternoon meeting.

Then there’s the other end of the spectrum. Senior engineer David Brownman sleeps in and usually starts work around 10 a.m. He stops around 3:30 p.m. for the gym, shower, relaxing, and hanging with his significant other. When she goes to bed around 10 p.m., he digs back in: “I’ve got a couple more (very quiet and focus-heavy) hours between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. to work.”

It’s not always a matter of early versus late—some people, like senior research operations program manager Roy Olende, work longer hours on some days to give themselves a break on other days. Roy says: “On Thursdays, I tend to work a little longer so that Fridays feel much more relaxed. I sometimes sign off from work by 2 p.m. on Friday.”