Amazon will soon sell its own-branded face shields to stop COVID-19 price gougers

If you’ve searched Amazon for a face shield only to feel dejected when you saw the exorbitant cost the third-party seller was charging for it, things are about to get better. Amazon has announced that it is gearing up to make and sell its own Amazon-branded face shields—at one-third the cost that they typically go for on its site.

The face shields are being designed by Amazon’s Prime Air drone delivery unit. Ten thousand of them have already been donated to frontline medical workers, with another 20,000 units expected to be delivered this week. After that, however, Amazon will begin selling hundreds of thousands of the face shields on its website later this month.

At first, the face shields will be limited to purchase by frontline workers, with sales extending to any Amazon customer in the future. And while no price has been announced, Brad Porter, a vice president and lead engineer of Amazon Robotics, confirmed they’ll cost much less than current face shields sold on the site:

Because of the design innovations and the capabilities of our supply chain, we are confident we will be able to list them at a significantly lower price—almost a third of the cost—than all other reusable face shields currently available to frontline workers.

As CNBC notes, third-party sellers currently charge anywhere from $15 to $35 dollars for a face shield. Once Amazon’s own face shields hit the market, you can then expect to pay anywhere between $5 and $12 for them, which will undoubtedly drive down the cost of face shields from third-party sellers, too.