Inside the subversively creative mind of Mark Mothersbaugh (subliminal messages included)

Don’t call Mark Mothersbaugh an artist—even though his vast career clearly suggests otherwise.

After his days as an 80s icon in the art-punk band Devo, Mothersbaugh seamlessly segued into the role of composer, scoring more than 200 titles across film, TV, and video games, including Thor: Ragnarok, The Royal Tenenbaums, Dawson’s Creek, Rugrats, The Lego Movie, Crash Bandicoot, and Tiger King.

Mothersbaugh has also made waves in the visual art space, most notably for his record-breaking ruby turd cleverly disguised as ice cream. Not only that, but Mothersbaugh has a penchant for repurposing items and materials to create his own symphony of bizarro instruments.

But remember—don’t call him an artist.

“I remember thinking I didn’t want to ever be called an artist because once I got to school [at Kent State University] and met people that call themselves artists I thought, ‘He’s a craftsperson—maybe,'” Mothersbaugh says on the latest episode of Fast Company‘s podcast Creative Conversation. “I don’t want to be grouped in with those people. I used to think of myself as a social scientist even when I was a kid. I used to think, ‘I’m here from somewhere, and I’m observing life on planet Earth.'”