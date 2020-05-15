I was more productive in one ‘deep focus’ session on Zoom than in the last 8 weeks

Living through a pandemic isn’t exactly a boon for one’s powers of concentration. In the past two months, I’ve failed to marshal the mental energy for anything much more taxing than scanning coronavirus­-related headlines and completing crossword puzzles.

Then last week, in what amounted to a hail-Mary pass to get out of my head and get stuff done, I joined a virtual “deep focus” session run by New York-based company Caveday. To my surprise, I was able to accomplish more creative work in 3.5 hours than I had in the previous eight weeks.

At the start of the Zoom video call, session guide Jeremy Redleaf, a cofounder of Caveday, explained how it works. Participants do four Pomodoro-style work sprints, where you focus for a certain length of time before taking a short break. In this case, each sprint is about 50 minutes long. There’s no rule about what you can do as long as you can monotask it for a full sprint. (As Redleaf points out, multitasking drops your IQ by about 15 points.)

For Caveday’s virtual deep-focus sessions, there are clear guidelines about how to create the mise-en-scène for productivity. Have a plan for your time. Avoid internet rabbit holes. Turn off email notifications and text pings. In my session, Redleaf demonstrated locking his phone in a bag and suggested we do something similar for the duration of the deep-work session (called a “cave” in company parlance).

I could theoretically do all of these things on my own with a Pomodoro timer, but I clearly needed the help staying focused. And I wasn’t the only one: Around 70 of us joined the Caveday virtual session from all over the world. Everyone was on mute in a gallery of images across my laptop screen. But because we were asked to update the screen name that appears under our video image in Zoom to include where we’re from and what we’re focusing on, I caught glimpses of who was tackling what. Francesca in Durham was grading. Franny from Montreal was creating a mockumentary. Lynn in New York was working on a podcast.

Today, a Caveday session is just as likely to include lawyers, therapists, and CEOs as it is to include freelancers, creatives, and entrepreneurs—the company’s original target audience. It costs $25 to join a single virtual cave and $35 for an unlimited monthly membership. “We definitely have our eyes on helping the world manage this new future-of-work experiment,” says Molly Sonsteng, another Caveday cofounder. In the past two months of lockdown, the virtual deep-focus sessions, which began about a year ago, have quadrupled in popularity.

The theory of ‘deep work’

Like personal protective equipment and N95 masks, focus is a commodity that’s in universal short supply right now. Maybe it always was. In his book Deep Work, Georgetown computer science professor Cal Newport described the ability to focus intently on cognitively demanding tasks—work such as writing, thinking, designing, and creating that’s the currency of the knowledge economy—as “increasingly rare at exactly the same time it is becoming increasingly valuable.” And that was in 2016. When you’re working from home in a pandemic, is it even possible to achieve the trifecta of fierce concentration, uninterrupted swaths of time, and zero distractions that Newport’s vision of deep work requires?