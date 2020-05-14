Why this record label launched a mental-health arm to combat anxiety and depression in the music biz

Its five founders felt like music was in a dark place and wanted to create a business that served as an inspiration to people from every walk of life. Since its inception, LVRN has blossomed into a creative agency/management team/record label that’s home to chart-topping artists Summer Walker, 6lack, and more. Over the past eight years, its founders have earned a reputation for their progressive approach to running their business, as well as establishing it as an Atlanta-based hub where creatives can flourish.

From the outset, a key component to LVRN’s success was the value it placed on mental health. Executives worked regularly, for instance, with therapists on team building and communication exercises. But in April, the company made its commitment to wellness official—just in time for May, which is Mental Health Awareness Month—with the launch of an entire division focused on psychological wellness for LVRN staff and artists.

“It started out with us trying to improve the way that we operate and how we relate to one another as five founders, but then we realized that all of our different artists have different needs with the issues they deal with on a day-to-day basis,” Abaido tells Fast Company. “We’ve always tried to curate a culture that was friendly to artists and our team, so we’re building things out tailored to each person.”

The portrait of mental health in the music industry has been notoriously bleak. According to a 2018 study by the Music Industry Research Association, 50% of musicians reported battling symptoms of depression—that’s twice the rate of the general population. Another study, in Sweden, found that 73% of independent musicians have battled stress, anxiety, and depression.

LVRN artists and their teams had access to meditation sessions and coaching while on tour, but a chance encounter with licensed marriage and family therapist Syreeta Butler at a music festival last fall changed the course of the company’s approach. Butler had years of experience with her own private practice geared toward musicians and had pitched her services to record labels, only to be met with skepticism. But LVRN leadership understood her vision and brought her on as a consultant for what they describe as the first mental health and wellness division at a record label.

“When a company signs an artist, they encourage them to focus their performance abilities by providing vocal and dancing coaches, trainers, etc. But they don’t ever think about providing mental health support so artists can build a solid emotional foundation before they find themselves in high-pressure situations on the road,” Butler says. “My practice is about understanding and teaching how to combat anxiety and a high-stress, high-performing environment, whether you’re a creative, executive, or staff member. It’s supporting people and understanding and learning how to meditate, and taking holistic ideas and putting them into practice, whether that’s a sound bath and supporting people in understanding where they hold stress and where they hold energy, and teaching about cultural awareness and cultural competency.”