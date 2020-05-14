The scientific benefits of regular exercise for mental agility

Exercise is a powerful tool with a special impact on how our brains work.

It energizes our bodies, causing us to take deeper breaths and oxygenate our cells, but it also improves neuroplasticity, or the ability of the brain to change itself, well into adulthood. It can help us adapt and deal with unexpected changes easier.

It also improves brain agility. Those who exercise achieve better brain function, such as emotional regulation and flexible thinking processes, and can more easily switch between tasks. Exercise also combats brain decline with age—research shows exercise can reduce the risk of developing dementia by 30 percent.

During this uncertain time period, problem-solving skills are needed more than ever and regular exercise can contribute to this.

Intense exercise improves brain function

High-intensity exercise is particularly effective on brain function.

In a study published in the journal Neuroscience Letters, researchers from the University of Texas looked at the impact of high-intensity exercise on a protein called BDNF, short for “Brain-Derived Neurotrophic Factor” which causes growth of nerve cells.

BDNF is involved in brain cell survival and repair, mood regulation, and cognitive functions like learning and memory. Low BDNF levels are associated with a host of mental health disorders, including depression, bipolar disorder, and schizophrenia. In the Texas study, all adults who performed a session of high-intensity exercise experienced higher BDNF levels and improvements in cognitive function.