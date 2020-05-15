10 CEOs and founders on how they combat loneliness

They say it’s lonely at the top, and plenty of CEOs would agree. Half, in fact, struggle with feelings of isolation, according to research by the Harvard Business Review. Of those, 61% feel it’s hurting their job performance.

The fact that we’re in an unprecedented era of social isolation doesn’t help. But whether you’re leading a team of hundreds or starting your first job, there are healthy, powerful ways to fight loneliness. Just ask these 10 founders and CEOs:

Find your peers

There is strength in numbers, says to Alice Default, CEO and cofounder of Double, which connects executives with assistants and time-saving tech. “I have a couple CEOs around me who I can be completely vulnerable with, are always positive, and are also looking for support,” she says. “We’ll call each other every few weeks to exchange war stories, ask each other hard questions, and keep ourselves in check.”

Benny Silberstein, cofounder of payment platform Payrix, says he also makes it a point to leave work out of the conversation sometimes. “Simple nonbusiness text messages and email notes go a long way to really remind leaders that they are not alone,” he says. “It also allows for an opportunity to stay connected on a personal level without having any business deal to close.”

Tell your story

“Journaling is my secret weapon to combat loneliness,” says Jordan Husney, cofounder and CEO of Parabol. “While it may seem counterintuitive to write to oneself to feel less alone, I find as a founder, I have a lot of unprocessed feelings.” Hunsey says keeping a regular log of his feelings can help give a better “sense of the scope of the journey” he’s on.

Ask for help

“The perception that talking to a therapist or coach is a sign of weakness is now an antiquated concept. Or at least, it should be,” says Edris Bemanian, CEO of Engage3, which uses data science to improve pricing performance. “My experiences meeting with a therapist and working with an executive coach have been game changers for me.”

Change up your work

“I love rolling up my sleeves, which helps combat the loneliness, even if that’s doing some work that is tedious or manual,” says Vishal Sunak, CEO and founder of LinkSquares, an AI-powered contract analytics and management. “It also helps me stay connected with the team that can benefit from these efforts.”