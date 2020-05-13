Second stimulus checks update: Here’s the latest as Democrats push for more payments

Democrats in the House of Representatives put forth a new stimulus package proposal yesterday, and—good news!—it includes a second round of stimulus checks for Americans hurt by the ongoing global pandemic. For example, the 33 million people currently jobless due to COVID-19.

The legislation, called the HEROES Act, would provide $1,200 to Americans making less than $99,000 annually, or $2,400 to married couples making less than $198,000. And additionally, it would provide $1,200 per household dependent, regardless of age, for up to three dependents. The funds would be provided to citizens with Social Security numbers and immigrants with taxpayer identification numbers.

Unfortunately, you can’t count on that second check just yet—the bill faces an uphill battle in a Republican-led Congress as it heads into voting Friday.

Other items in the Democrats’ $3 trillion proposal include expanded coronavirus testing and contact tracing, an extension of $600-weekly unemployment benefits through January, and support to help homeowners and renters make mortgage and rent payments.

An uphill battle it may be, but the bill will likely fare better in Congress than a more ambitious competing proposal from Democratic senators Kamala Harris of California, Bernie Sanders of Vermont, and Ed Markey of Massachusetts, which would offer Americans $2,000 per month during the course of the pandemic.