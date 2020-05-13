This group will make sure swing state voters get a mail-in ballot so they don’t have to risk in-person voting

An election during a pandemic isn’t unprecedented in the U.S.—midterms took place in 1918, during the Spanish flu outbreak—but this is the first time that voting by mail will be an option in the majority of states.

In order to actively increase access to mail-in ballots, an organization called Vote From Home 2020 launched on May 13, specifically to help mobilize almost half a million “dual-risk voters”: those citizens most at risk of both the coronavirus and not having access to the ballot box as voting in person becomes more dangerous. The goal of the partisan group, created by two experienced Democratic organizers, is “preventing Donald Trump from using a public health crisis as a tool of voter disenfranchisement.”

In swing states, the organization will directly send to those dual-risk voters ballot request forms, which they can then return to the county clerk’s office to receive their mail-in ballots. It’s an effort to balance the scales, which are already tipped: despite Trump’s attempts to counter voting by mail, studies have shown that older, white voters, who tend to vote Republican, are more likely to request absentee ballots. Conversely, younger, minority and lower-income voters, who tend to vote Democratic, are less likely to do so.

The idea germinated before the “terrifying” Wisconsin primary, when Suzy Smith, the organization’s cofounder, was making get-out-the-vote calls and frequently heard that people were too fearful for their health to vote—or even to deposit their mail ballots if they had them. “Folks felt really disempowered and hopeless, and we want to make sure that that’s not the case in November,” Smith says, explaining why they’re getting a head start in offering these tools to voters now, six months before the election.

Smith was most recently a Nevada state director for Elizabeth Warren, and worked on the campaigns of Barack Obama in 2012 and Houston mayor Sylvester Turner. Her cofounder, Ben Tyson, worked on the 2008 Obama campaign, helped elect Senators Claire McCaskill and Michael Bennett, and met Smith while working for Jason Kander in Missouri.

Most of the “dual-risk” voters they’ll target are people of color. Many of these ethnic groups have been hit especially hard by COVID-19, because of factors like city dwelling in crowded conditions, chronic health issues, lack of health insurance, and work in essential industries. In Chicago, 70% of COVID deaths have been African Americans, even though they represent 30% of the population. If the virus is still lingering in November, it’s imperative that these black, Latino, and Asian American voters don’t go to the polls in person if they can help it.

The organization is also fighting against a tide of voter suppression: a Texas law does not allow anyone under 65 to vote by mail without an excuse, and the state’s attorney general recently said that COVID is not a valid excuse to vote by mail. “I think it’s indicative of a lot of Republicans’ takes on on the pandemic: sacrificing people’s lives in order to implement and keep these draconian voting laws, which ultimately help keep them in power,” Smith says.