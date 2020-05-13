2020 graduates, here’s how to get your free Krispy Kreme dozen doughnuts

It’s an understatement to say 2020 hasn’t been the best year for most people. But while everyone’s rightfully anxious about the future, those graduating from high school or college this year may feel like they’re facing the most uncertainty out of all of us.

For college seniors, the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic could put more fear into them than the health consequences. And for high school seniors, what kid out there doesn’t dream of having that one last epic summer with your friends before they all go their separate ways? And that’s not even to mention what a bummer it must be to have your graduation ceremonies canceled.

Thankfully, there’s now a way for these dejected graduates to drown their sorrows: by getting a mad sugar high from Krispy Kreme. The popular doughnut maker has announced its 2020 Graduate Dozen promotion—and it’s giving every high school or college senior a box of 12 delicious doughnuts for free.

The 2020 Graduate Dozen includes a mix of KK classics including Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled, Strawberry Iced Kreme Filled, Cake Batter Filled, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles, and Yellow Iced Original Glazed Doughnuts. Anyone can buy a box between Monday, May 18, and Sunday, May 24. However, graduating seniors can get their dozen without paying a cent.

All high school or college seniors need to do is show up at a Krispy Kreme store on Tuesday, May 19, wearing their cap and gown with 2020 tassel, and the free 2020 Graduate Dozen is theirs for the taking. Don’t have your cap and gown yet (or already turned it in)? No problem, you can also show up in any class of 2020 apparel, a 2020 senior letterman jacket, or wearing a 2020 class ring. Or, just bring your 2020 student ID showing senior status or your graduation announcement and matching ID.

So, grads . . . let this be an important lesson for you. Though life may throw monumental challenges in your path, there’s always sugar, which helps you cope, at least for a little bit.