The American workplace was already broken. This is how we rebuild it

Tiffany and her boyfriend worked at restaurants in New York, and when the coronavirus emergency shuttered restaurants, they were laid off within hours of each other. Now they have no income, and working for tipped wages left them with little reserves. When I heard from her, they were living on canned fruits and vegetables.

Her story is unfortunately all too common. It’s also a reminder that the American workplace was broken even before this crisis hit. Hardworking people—especially women and people of color—are often just one emergency away from financial ruin.

More than 30 million Americans have lost their jobs in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and more than half are women. We need to ensure that they not only return to the workplace, but that the workplace they return to offers them more opportunity and stability. This is the time for bold, transformative legislation that reshapes the way we work and the way we value people.

Training today for the jobs of tomorrow

As our economy adjusts to a new reality, millions of job-seeking Americans will need new skills and training to reenter the workforce. In the short-term, I’ve called for the next coronavirus relief package to include $15.1 billion to train workers for in-demand jobs like manufacturing PPE and essential equipment. I’ve also pushed for the creation of a national Health Force, which would retrain and employ one million Americans in coronavirus response efforts, like testing, contact tracing, and other public health needs.

In the long-term, we must make higher education–including community college and vocational education–more affordable and accessible. Those programs can prepare people for the jobs of the future in areas like healthcare, education, STEM, and green technology. Anyone willing to devote two years to public service should be eligible for free tuition at community college and state schools.

Paying a livable wage

Many of the people working essential jobs earn a wage they can’t afford to live on. Working 40 hours a week, every week of the year, only nets minimum wage workers $15,080. That’s below the poverty line for a family of two. No one who works full-time should be in poverty.

We need to eliminate the tipped minimum wage, which can be as low as $2.13 an hour, and raise the minimum wage. Passing the Raise the Wage Act would raise the federal minimum wage from $7.25 an hour to $15 by 2024, benefitting workers, their families, and our economy.