COVID-19 has made the 2020 campaign virtual. That’s a disaster for Biden

There’s a growing sense of dread among Democrats as Joe Biden fumbles his way through the transition to an entirely virtual presidential campaign. Veterans of Barack Obama’s successful runs, David Axelrod and David Plouffe, recently pleaded with Biden to “embrace a new suite of virtual, data-driven tools, and creative tactics.”

Talented digital staff from two of Biden’s former primary rivals also offer the grim assessment that “the Biden campaign’s current digital footprint seems too static and packaged.” The fact that Democrats have turned to the opinion section of The New York Times to impart basic online marketing advice does not bode well for their nominee’s success online.

Biden’s digital deficit is twofold: First, the Trump campaign has been building its incredibly sophisticated online marketing behemoth nonstop since 2016. Second, Joe Biden’s 50 years in politics never prepared him for the new algorithm-driven era of digital campaigning—and so far, he has proven unwilling to adapt.

But even if the Biden campaign followed all of the impassioned cries to take digital campaigning more seriously, it would be impossible for him to overcome the Trump campaign’s online advantage. There simply isn’t enough time left until election day.

Conducting a political campaign online

All modern political campaigns are waged with technology, from web video launch announcements to sophisticated voter targeting and data modeling. But when political professionals talk about a campaign’s digital operation, they’re referring to its online marketing strategy.

“Digital” within the political context is shorthand for all of the online marketing channels today’s candidates use to reach voters: social media, email, SMS, websites, content, and apps. The digital teams on campaigns are working to create a marketing funnel to increase awareness, engage supporters, and drive them to action either through donating, volunteering, or voting.

Building an effective digital campaign takes time, and once this growth engine is up and running its effects grow like compound interest. In 2016, the Trump campaign built an online marketing operation designed to maximize the free, “top of funnel” attention Donald Trump generated. One of Facebook’s top executives wrote that Trump won “because he ran the single best digital ad campaign I’ve ever seen from any advertiser. Period.”