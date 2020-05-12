AI helped Facebook crack down on 68% more hate posts in Q1

Facebook says it took down 68% more hate posts in the first quarter of 2020 than it did in the last quarter of 2019. The company says that the increase is due mainly to the marked improvements in the machine learning systems it uses to track down hateful content on its network.

The result is part of Facebook’s Community Standards Enforcement Report, released today, which details the company’s tactics and success rates in enforcing its community guidelines.

On a call with reporters on Tuesday, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that the company has been relying more heavily on its AI detection systems since early March, when it sent most of its human content moderators home to self-quarantine. The AI systems, he said, now detect 90% of hate speech posts on the platform before they’re reported by a user.

Zuckerberg said Facebook has been working to get its contract moderators set up to securely review user content at home. But he acknowledged that the company still has a lot of work to do: “Our effectiveness has certainly been impacted by having less human review during COVID-19, and we do expect to make more mistakes until we’re able to ramp back up.”

The company has also been battling misinformation and fraudulent content related to COVID-19. Facebook and Instagram have had to contend with people advertising false cures and fake tests, advocating for the spread of the virus, bullying others for virus-related reasons, and opportunistically selling masks and other PPE, said VP of Content Policy Monika Bickert.

Facebook says it’s developed new computer vision systems designed to sweep the network for that kind of content and label it as misinformation, downrank it to keep it from going viral, or to delete it outright.

Ten types of objectionable posts

Facebook’s Transparency Report covers ten categories of harmful content, such as nudity, bullying, fake accounts, hate, and terrorism, on Facebook, and eight similar categories for Instagram. The company uses three main metrics to measure its effectiveness in removing hate speech and other types of harmful content from its platforms.