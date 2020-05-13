One potential consequence of remote work? More bullying

Getting a handle on workplace culture is easier when everyone is working in an office together. When employees are working remotely, however, it can leave the door open to problems. If your organization hasn’t intentionally developed remote workplace standards, your employees could be at risk of feeling bullied, says Janine Yancey, founder and CEO of the workplace culture organization Emtrain .

“Toxicity in the workplace culture flows from not investing enough time at the micro level and as workforce and being deliberate about how we show up and interact with each other,” she says. “What we’re seeing already is more negative interactions between workers because working from home is broadening the view of what’s on the table top to discuss between coworkers.”

For example, a family member coming into the frame of the video-call frame or a distraction in the background of a phone call could become a potential topic of conversation between colleagues. Or a colleague may be working from the sofa and not have a dedicated home office.

“When we’re at the workplace, we’re all in the same situation, and a colleague’s home life is not visible,” says Yancey. “But now we’re all in different places. A colleague might make a little jab-by humorous comment about somebody else’s working conditions, shooting from the hip and not thinking what it may feel like to the other person.”

Many people are already in an anxiety-driven state, trying to handle the pandemic and the situations it has created. Offhanded, insensitive remarks could rub someone the wrong way. Yancey says teams must pull together and create shared language boundaries.

“Intangible dynamics can accelerate a team and its productivity or it can conversely create huge friction on the flywheel of an organization, so the output of a team is minimal,” she says. “You need to set some guard rails.”

Creating psychological safety

Emtrain’s 2020 Workplace Culture Report found that the single most determinate factor of whether a culture was healthy, productive, and strong was the norms and practices established within it.