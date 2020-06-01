Spike Lee, Run the Jewels, and 89 other pop-culture musts for June 2020

It’s a challenging time to be the head of a movie studio. Each of them now has much more cold cinematic calculus to do about which projects to drop upon the premium-video-on-demand (PVOD) masses, and which to hold for when theaters reopen, particularly at full capacity.
Even after it inevitably gets pushed back from its July release date, the impending Christopher Nolan blockbuster-to-be Tenet will obviously never go straight to home viewers. Everything that resides in the middle to low end of box-office expectations, however, seems to be fair game for bypassing theaters. We’ve seen a little of this rejiggering already, with films such as Trolls World Tour going on PVOD (controversially, at that.) June, however, seems to be the next step in the proving ground of whether home viewership will become the new standard for more modest projects. To wit, Pete Davidson’s semi-autobiographical film, The King of Staten Island, directed by Judd Apatow, is now due this month, eliminating the chance that it makes a Trainwreck-like mint in theaters. As is Shirley, the Elisabeth Moss-led Shirley Jackson biopic that seemed like a surefire indie hit.
Have a look below at some of the other experimental movie offerings on hand this month, along with the usual slew of summertime tunes, books, and TV shows.
Movies at home
- The Infiltrators, June 2
- 2040, June 5
- Becky, June 5
- Gina Brillon: The Floor Is Lava, June 5 on Prime Video
- Judy and Punch, June 5
- Hammer, June 5
- The Last Days of American Crime, June 5 on Netflix
- Shirley, June 5
- Sunken Roads: Three Generations After D-Day, June 5
- Tommaso, June 5
- Yourself and Yours, June 5
- Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It!, June 6 on HBO
- Lost in America, June 9
- Return to Hardwick, June 9
- Think Like a Dog, June 9
- Aviva, June 9
- Infamous, June 9
- Red Notice, June 9
- Da 5 Bloods, June 12 on Netflix
- The King of Staten Island, June 12
- Artemis Fowl, June 12
- Jo Koy: In His Element, June 12 on Netflix
- The Short History of the Long Road, June 16
- What She Said: The Art of Pauline Kael, June 16
- Babyteeth, June 19
- Dads, June 19 on Apple TV Plus
- Father Soldier Son, June 19 on Netflix
- 7500, June 19
- Eric Andre: Legalize Everything, June 23 on Netflix
- The Ghost of Peter Sellers, June 23
- Athlete A, June 24 on Netflix
Music
- Baauer—Planet’s Mad, June 5
- Jessie Ware—What’s Your Pleasure, June 5
- No Age—Goons Be Gone, June 5
- Run the Jewels—RTJ4, June 5
- Sondre Lerche—Patience, June 5
- Sonic Boom—All Things Being Equal, June 5
- Boney James—Solid, June 12
- Built to Spill—Built to Spill Plays the Songs of Daniel Johnston, June 12
- Jehnny Beth—To Love Is to Live, June 12
- Norah Jones—Pick Me Up off the Floor, June 12
- Paul Weller—On Sunset, June 12
- Bob Dylan—Rough and Rowdy Ways, June 19
- Braids—Shadow Offering, June 19
- Jason Mraz—Look for the Good, June 19
- Lamb of God—Lamb of God, June 19
- Maya Hawke—Blush, June 19
- Phoebe Bridgers—Punisher, June 19
- The Soft Pink Truth—Shall We Go On Sinning So That Grace May Increase?, June 19
- Corb Lund—Agricultural Tragic, June 26
- Haim—Women in Music Pt. III, June 26
- Kansas—The Absence of Presence, June 26
- Sofie—Cult Survivor, June 26
TV
- Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story, June 2 on USA
- Fuller House, June 2 on Netflix
- Maxxx, June 2 on Hulu
- In My Skin, June 4 on Hulu
- 13 Reasons Why, June 5 on Netflix
- Dear…, June 5 on Apple TV Plus
- Dreamland, June 5 (Digital/VOD)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, June 5 on VH1
- Queer Eye, June 5 on Netflix
- We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, June 5 on Hulu
- Dear Class of 2020, June 6 on YouTube
- I May Destroy You, June 7 on HBO
- Crossing Swords, June 12 on Hulu
- Into the Dark: Good Boy, June 12 on Hulu
- The Woods, June 12 on Netflix
- F Is for Family, June 12 on Netflix
- Syfy Wire’s The Great Debate, June 18 on Syfy
- Lost Bullet, June 19 on Netflix
- Love, Victor, June 19 on Hulu
- Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi, June 19 on Hulu
- The Chi, June 21 on Showtime
- NOS4A2, June 21 on AMC
- Perry Mason, June 21 on HBO
- Yellowstone, June 21 on Paramount
- The Twilight Zone, June 25 on CBS All Access
- Dark, June 27 on Netflix
- Black Monday, June 28 on Showtime
- I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, June 28 on HBO
Books
- Palermo Panorama, by Mauro d’Agati, June 1
- Hi There!, by Henry Leutwyler, June 1
- The Vanishing Half, by Brit Bennett, June 2
- A Burning, by Megha Majumdar, June 2
- Cheap Shots, by Chris Barrows, June 9
- The Last Cruze, by Latoya Ruby Frazier, June 15
- Walker Evans: No Politics, by Stephanie Schwartz, June 22
- Death in Her Hands, by Ottessa Moshfegh, June 23
- New Queer Photography, by Benjamin Wolbergs, June 30
[Photo illustration: Samir Abady; The King of Staten Island: Mary Cybulski/Universal Pictures; I May Destroy You: Natalie Seery/HBO; Perry Mason: Merrick Morton/HBO; Babyteeth: courtesy of IFC Films; The Twilight Zone: Dean Buscher/CBS]