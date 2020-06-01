Spike Lee, Run the Jewels, and 89 other pop-culture musts for June 2020

It’s a challenging time to be the head of a movie studio. Each of them now has much more cold cinematic calculus to do about which projects to drop upon the premium-video-on-demand (PVOD) masses, and which to hold for when theaters reopen, particularly at full capacity.

Even after it inevitably gets pushed back from its July release date, the impending Christopher Nolan blockbuster-to-be Tenet will obviously never go straight to home viewers. Everything that resides in the middle to low end of box-office expectations, however, seems to be fair game for bypassing theaters. We’ve seen a little of this rejiggering already, with films such as Trolls World Tour going on PVOD (controversially, at that.) June, however, seems to be the next step in the proving ground of whether home viewership will become the new standard for more modest projects. To wit, Pete Davidson’s semi-autobiographical film, The King of Staten Island, directed by Judd Apatow, is now due this month, eliminating the chance that it makes a Trainwreck-like mint in theaters. As is Shirley, the Elisabeth Moss-led Shirley Jackson biopic that seemed like a surefire indie hit.

Have a look below at some of the other experimental movie offerings on hand this month, along with the usual slew of summertime tunes, books, and TV shows.

