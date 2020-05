6 takeaways from Anthony Fauci’s Senate testimony, from vaccine timelines to second waves

Fauci began his testimony with a warning on. In an email to the New York Times last night, Fauci shared his intent to emphasize that doing so could cause “needless suffering and death.” This morning, Fauci said that the ongoing push from some states to reopen now “disregards the checkpoints we’ve put in our guidelines on when we think it’s safe to proceed,” which he feared could “trigger an outbreak we might not be able to control” and ultimately become a “setback on the road to economic recovery.”