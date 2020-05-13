Admit it, you really want a soda—and this startup will woo you with guilt-free flavors

At what point in your life did you have the realization that so much of the food you really, truly love is just terrible for you?

As kids, treats are currency. Finish your dinner to get dessert. Stop kicking the back of the driver’s seat and maybe (maybe), we’ll still stop for ice cream.

In adolescence and young adulthood, it’s apartments piled with pizza and take-out boxes and Big Gulps for breakfast. What’s more comforting than a McDonald’s burger and fries when Michael Jordan himself is telling you just how great it is?

As you get older, though, things like fat, sodium and caloric content are no longer a foreign language. Super Size Me puts the dark side of that gastro-nostalgia into frame. Your eyes no longer scour the cereal aisle for the technicolor, instead focusing on the browns and beige. Now all these one-time totems of junk food joy have become symbols of guilt (and maybe worse), and we’re constantly on the look out for alternatives that deliver taste without all the unhealthy baggage.

A new soda startup is hoping that it’s cracked the code that will give you all the joy and flavor of sugar water, without any of the guilt or by calling itself something else like “flavored seltzer water.” The United Sodas of America is a New York-based company, launching with 12 unique flavors that span the spectrum of color and taste. Cherry Pop, White Coconut, Sour Blueberry, Young Mango, Strawberry Basil, Gingery Ale, and more—all with 30 calories, organic sweeteners, and no artificial flavors.

“The marketplace is so crowded right now with alternatives to soda, right?” says founder and CEO Marisa Zupan. “They position themselves as such. ‘We are a seltzer. We are a tonic. We are a hint of whatever.’ To differentiate ourselves, we knew that wasn’t what we needed. We wanted to go straight for soda. Everyone’s running away from soda. We had to go straight for soda.”

Zupan knows the turf. She is a former strategic brand consultant who has worked with major brands like Coke, Pepsi, as well as the booze giants Diageo and Pernod Ricard. To create the look and feel for United Sodas, she teamed with designer Alex Center, who has led design for Vitaminwater, Smartwater, and Powerade. They came up with the name first and decided that in order to embody the variety and diversity of a name like United Sodas of America, they couldn’t just have three flavors and two colors.