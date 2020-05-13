How COVID-19 could change our spending and saving habits forever

As a society, we are conditioned to be acquisitive. New is great. More is better. Bigger is best. But when faced with real challenges, purchasing reverts to the bottom end of Maslow’s hierarchy: food > shelter > safety health, and we are left to reevaluate what really is enough–from our money to our activities to our stuff.

In the U.S., 70% of the GDP is made up of consumer spending. Our everyday purchases, large and small, drive value for the economy and the markets. And right now, our everyday purchases are being significantly curtailed by quarantine, income instability, and–for tens of millions of people–unemployment.

Even for those lucky enough to still be on a salary, spending patterns have changed significantly. Spending is up at grocery stores and for some home goods, and it’s down pretty much everywhere else. New lifelong habits can be formed in a few short months.

As some of us approach that new-habit milestone in our strange new normal, we are faced with two real-time questions:

Will these changes be permanent by circumstance or by choice?

And, in our consumption-driven society, how much, really, is enough?

What is enough

In a post-COVID-19 world, will the people who paid hundreds of dollars for gyms be okay with running outside in the long term? Will the restaurant-loving foodie who once used their fridge for booze and nail polish storage continue with their newfound cooking skills and eat at home more? Will avid moviegoers be okay with streaming content instead of regular multiplex visits?

Our money: For many, the current societal and economic crisis may have been the first time they took a good hard look at their finances: what’s coming in, what’s going out, and how much is in savings. One habit worth keeping is putting away extra money, spending within a budget, and taking an active role in our financial future.

Our activities: Quarantine has curtailed what activities we can do, but as restrictions are lifted, we will have to evaluate what activities are worth it and what is too much. I’ll be opting for more unstructured playtime rather than packing my kids’ schedules with activities from sunrise to sunset.