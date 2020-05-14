Remodeling a kitchen in quarantine? These ingenious cabinets assemble without screws

Five years ago, a group of some of Denmark’s most famous designers assembled, Avengers-style, to create an interior design company called Reform . Reform offered beautiful custom kitchen cabinetry built atop an affordable Ikea skeleton. You ordered your Ikea cabinets, then Reform provided all sorts of customizations, from handles to countertops, to give your space a high design makeover.

Now, Reform is expanding its strategy. While it will continue offering the Ikea hacks it’s known for, Reform is launching a full line of kitchen cabinetry of its own design. And they are the easiest-to-assemble kitchen cabinets we’ve ever seen.

“My son, who is two and a half, can do it,” says CEO and founder Jeppe Christensen.

The new cabinets are made of MFC—a sustainably sourced chipped wood stabilized with melamine—and available in black, white, and oak laminate finishes. Their design is modular, intended to be customized with all sorts of pull-out drawers and shelving options. But their real breakthrough is in a patented locking system. When the cabinet panels are milled, they each have a particular groove. To put these panels together, all you do is line up the groove like a puzzle piece, then hit it into place with your hand or your rubber mallet. It’s traditional wood joinery, applied to easily assembled consumer cabinetry.

“It’s as sturdy as a screwed cabinet and sometimes, depending on where the force is coming from, even much stronger,” says Christensen.

That design allows you to construct the core frame of a cabinet in just a minute or two, no screwdrivers or nails required. You’ll still need to use traditional pegs to add shelves and screws to add drawers. And if you want to mount to the wall, you’ll need to drill a steel rail into your studs—plus you’ll want someone who’s handy to make sure the cabinets are level. But especially for kitchen islands that stand on their own, Reform’s design allows for rapid, stupid-simple building.