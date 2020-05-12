How to watch Dr. Fauci’s Senate testimony about reopening the U.S.

If there’s a single person who has become a household name during the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the point man on the Trump administration’s White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Fauci’s regular appearances at press briefings and on network news shows, in which he comes off as a voice of reason and assurance in our anxious lockdown age, has led to massive levels of popularity that would make politicians and stars alike envious. In April, Fauci had an approval rating of a staggering 78%, according to a Quinnipiac University national poll. That’s not even to mention that the 79-year-old has become America’s heartthrob.

And today that heartthrob and voice of reason will be testifying in front of the Senate Health Committee in a hearing called “COVID-19: Safely Getting Back to Work and Back to School.” As the name suggests, the hearing will be about the risks of reopening the country too soon while COVID-19 death and infections continue to surge.

As for what to expect Fauci to say about lifting lockdowns, it’s probably not going to be anything President Trump likes. Yesterday, Fauci gave a preview of his intended statement to The New York Times, saying:

The major message that I wish to convey to the Senate HLP committee tomorrow is the danger of trying to open the country prematurely. If we skip over the checkpoints in the guidelines to: ‘Open America Again,’ then we risk the danger of multiple outbreaks throughout the country. This will not only result in needless suffering and death, but would actually set us back on our quest to return to normal.

Expect fireworks to follow after the hearing. And if you want to check out said hearing live, there’s plenty of places for you to do so.

The official live stream of the hearing can be viewed on the Senate Health Committee’s “COVID-19: Safely Getting Back to Work and Back to School” page.

On YouTube, you can watch the hearing on the ABC News, CBS News, or PBS Newshour channels.

ABC News and PBS Newshour will also be streaming the hearing live on Facebook.

Finally, you can watch right from this page via the embed below. Fauci will begin his testimony to the Senate Health Committee at 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT.